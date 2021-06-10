Greak: Memories Of Azur Is A 2D Platformer Where You Play As Three Siblings, Releasing August 17

Developer Navegante Entertainment and publisher Team 17's Greak: Memories of Azur is an upcoming 2D platformer with charming hand-drawn animation and a lovely orchestral soundtrack. It looks to scratch the same itch as games like Hollow Knight, along with other classic action-games and metroidvanias. In this exclusive trailer for GameSpot's Play For All, highlighting the latest news and events of the Summer games season, we not only get a more detailed look at the game, but also its release date, set for August 17.

In the trailer embedded below, you can also see Memories of Azur's main gameplay conceit--that you play as three siblings, Greak, Adara, and Raydel--all of whom work together. The titular Greak seems to take on the role of a rogue, while Adara is more of a mage, and Raydel is a warrior.

Gallery

Sometimes you'll play as a sibling on their own, but you'll mostly be controlling multiple characters at once, swapping between them when their skills and problem-solving abilities are needed. This opens up new avenues of play in both combat and exploration.

For example, in combat, Adara excels at long range while Raydel can tank attacks and fight up close. With the press of a button, you can switch between who you're controlling, and you'll regularly be doing so in order to tackle different enemies and solve environmental puzzles.

Greak: Memories of Azur is scheduled to release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, and PC (Steam).