Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes Return To Destiny 2 On June 22 With New Rewards

Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes make their return to Destiny 2 starting with the weekly reset on Tuesday, June 22. The high-level Strike missions offer some intense challenges for Destiny 2 players, but also pack some of the best rewards you can get in the game. The Season of the Splicer will offer three new guns as possible Nightfall rewards in Grandmasters, and you're going to want to snag them.

Bungie outlined what we can expect from the return of Grandmaster Nightfalls in its This Week At Bungie blog post. Grandmasters will become available at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on June 22 to correspond with the usual weekly reset. You'll find them under the Vanguard Nightfall node in the Director, but you'll need to be very powerful to take them on--your character and teammates will need to sport a Power level of 1335.

Nightfall rewards this season have included the Hung Jury scout rifle, Plug One.1 fusion rifle, and Uzume RR4 sniper rifle, which are all back from Destiny 1. Grandmaster Nightfalls offer Adept versions of these guns, which have even better possible stats than the usual versions. Nightfall Strikes are the only places to get the Adept versions of these weapons, so it's worth the investment to grab them.

Which reward you can earn from completing Nightfall Strikes rotates each week, and the same is true in Grandmaster Nightfalls. Starting on July 13, however, Nightfall rewards will enter a four-week rotation, which will see one of the three new guns available each week, and the fourth week combining all three possible weapon rewards from last season. So on the fourth week, you'll have a chance at Palindrome, The S.W.A.R.M., and Shadow Price as potential rewards for completing Nightfalls. Bungie also confirmed on Twitter that you'll have a chance at the Adept versions of those guns in Grandmasters at the same time, so if you missed any of them last season, you might be able to snag new ones on the week of August 3.

Speaking of August 3, that's when all Grandmaster Nightfalls will become available for you to drop into, rather than just the one that's available for the weekly rotation. That's to allow you time to complete you Grandmaster Nightfall Triumph seal, should you choose to do so. It requires you to complete every Grandmaster Nightfall Strike in a given season.

If you're hoping to take on Grandmaster Nightfalls, you'll need to push your Power level up, which means grinding for experience points to boost your seasonal rank well over 100. The best way to do that is to attack all the Pinnacle activities you can with your characters to get as close to the 1320 Power gear cap as possible. After that, work to complete Seasonal Challenges, which will help you earn experience extremely quickly. That'll increase your Artifact Level, which gives you additional Power and can help you get to 1335. Grandmasters cap your Power level at 1335, though, so there's no benefit from grinding even higher once you've gained access to the mode.