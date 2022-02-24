Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Patches Are Coming Next Week

While what the patches are intended to fix has yet to be announced, Rockstar has confirmed they will be implemented across all platforms.

After three months and a lot of criticism, new patches are coming for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. While what the patches are intended to fix has yet to be announced, Rockstar has confirmed they will be implemented across all platforms. The studio shared the update on Twitter earlier this morning, writing, "New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support."

Last November, GameSpot gave Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy a 4 in its review of the collection, citing "game-breaking bugs," "artifacts from mobile ports that diminish and ruin gameplay," and "hideous character models" among the many reasons the games' didn't work. Shortly after release, Rockstar issued an apology to players regarding the state of the collection, admitting the games "did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect." Rockstar then released a patch that fixed over 100 bugs scattered across the three games, fixing stability issues, spelling errors, environmental hazards, and, essentially, rendering them playable.

Despite these issues, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy proved a success for publisher Take Two, selling around 10 million copies. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that while the studio was "a bit disappointed about the quality initially," it was "grateful" that most of those issues with the collection had been addressed or would be in the coming months. While Take Two has yet to share the patch notes for the incoming update, it seems safe to assume they are the ones Zelnick mentioned, and will improve the series' overall stability.

However, this update does not address fans' demands for improvements to Red Dead Online, which currently make up the majority of the replies to Rockstar's tweet announcing the patches.

In other news, Grand Theft Auto V has now sold 160 million copies, while a new edition of the game is headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March. Additionally, Rockstar has now confirmed GTA 6 is officially in development.

