Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition Is $20 On Xbox For Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and what better way to celebrate than to revisit Rockstar's classic trilogy on your modern Xbox? Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which gathers Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into one package, is on sale now for $20--a sharp drop from its typical $60 price tag.

Released late last year, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition updates and tweaks many elements of the original games, sometimes for the better, in some confusing cases for no reason at all, and sometimes for the worse.

GameSpot gave the game a 4/10 in our Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition review citing many odd shortcomings in the experience. Simply put, the ports were disappointing."No matter how the vaunted feature list looks, there are scant few creative decisions implemented for these ports that make themselves at all superior to the other versions released over the years," Justin Clark wrote. "It's hard not to think about the games that this trilogy would inspire--stuff like Mafia, Saints Row, Yakuza, Sleeping Dogs--and how well each of those series have been preserved and updated. The fact that the Godfather of open-world crime sagas has been outclassed so thoroughly in that regard is infuriating enough to push fans into a rampage. Thankfully, it's raining outside."

Updates have been issued for the game following release improving elements of the game, so if you were turned off by reviews like ours at launch, now might be the time to take another look.

