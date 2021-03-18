Grand Theft Auto-Inspired Game Rustler Hits PS4, PS5 Later This Year

Developer Justu Games has confirmed that its medieval take on the classic top-down Grand Theft Auto franchise, Rustler, is set to launch on PS4 and PS5 later this year.

Publisher Modus Games took to the PlayStation blog to outline pieces of the game, including narrative setup and gameplay expectations. Rustler puts players in the shoes of Guy, a peasant whose journey starts after a day of persistent, belligerent drinking. The game's premise is to win the Grand Tournament and, as a result, take the princess' hand in marriage.

But how that goal is accomplished is entirely up to the player. Rustler gives players a variety of tools familiar to the Middle Ages. This includes crossbows, flails, maces, swords, spears, and the like. However, Rustler also brings in some modern elements to shake up the historic period, letting players throw hand grenades and listen to an amalgam of hip-hop and medieval tunes.

There are a plethora of activities for players to partake in, like Medieval Martial Arts (MMA) fights, horse races, and serving as a taxi driver. Rustler also features some absurd quests. One might require Guy to dress up as Death and scare the townsfolk, while another may request that Guy steal some horses. It's all to secure the coin needed to enter the Grand Tournament.

Like the GTA games it takes inspiration from, Rustler also features a wanted system. However, instead of being chased down in a car, the law hunts Guy down on horseback. To get the coppers off the players' tail, they can slide into a paint job shop to give the horse a makeover.

Rustler originally launched in Steam Early Access on February 18 for $25. An exact release date was not announced, but Rustler is expected to drop later this year on PC, PS4, and PS5. Check below for a rundown of the full system requirements needed for Rustler on PC.

Rustler PC System Requirements

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Core i5-3570K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 780

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended: