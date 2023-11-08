Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Not Be Affected By Potential Actors Strike, Take-Two Suggests

The threat of a video game actors' strike is looming after union members voted 98.32% in favor of authorizing a strike in September. In Take-Two's latest earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick was optimistic about negotiations having a positive outcome, adding that the development of GTA 6 is "completely protected" in case of a strike.

SAG-AFTRA is currently negotiating with a number of major video game companies on behalf of actors involved in video games, which include voice actors and mo-cap actors. The companies involved in negotiations include Activision, Disney, EA, Insomniac Games, Epic Games, WB Games, and Rockstar's parent company Take-Two.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Zelnick was asked about the negotiations during the Q&A section of Take-Two's latest earnings call. "If voice actors and motion capture were to go on strike, would it slow down the production of the next Grand Theft Auto at Rockstar?" Zelnick was asked. "Does Rockstar have the type of employment contracts that would allow the actors to work through a strike?"

"Negotiations are expected to resume next week," Zelnick explained. "We're optimistic, we value all of our talent greatly, we value excellent labour relations and we’re looking forward to reaching an agreement that serves everyone well. That's always been my approach. I've been involved with labor negotiations in every entertainment industry there is in my career and they've always worked out just fine."

Zelnick also added: "In the event that they don't work out just fine, we are completely protected."

The issues covered under the Interactive Media Agreement that is currently being negotiated include regulation of AI use in the industry, as well as improving standard wages and instituting better safety precautions for video game actors.

Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA TV and film actor's strike appears to be nearing an end, after the union reached a tentative agreement with studios.