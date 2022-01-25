Grand Theft Auto 5 Is Now Playable On Game Boy... Kind Of

While via Game Boy might not be the ideal way to play GTA V, it certainly is an impressive one.

By on

Comments

Sure, you might be able to play the latest Grand Theft Auto on PC and a whopping three generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but what if you want the power to explore the mean streets of Los Santos in the palm of your hands? While Grand Theft Auto V might not be coming to Switch anytime soon, German physicist Sebastian Staacks has managed to port it over to the next best thing: the original Game Boy.

As first reported by GamesRadar, Staacks has managed to make Grand Theft Auto V run on the 1989 handheld console using a Wi-Fi cartridge and a pretty time consuming process--the details of which he explains on his blog. In short, however, Staacks discovered a way to render the game on his PlayStation then stream it to his Game Boy via Wi-Fi. So, while the Game Boy isn't technically running the game, the physicist says he's still effectively found a way to play it on the retro console.

Click To Unmute
  1. Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  2. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Hisuian. Final. Starter. Evolutions.
  3. Sniper Elite 5 – Cinematic Trailer
  4. First Official Gameplay - Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  5. Dead by Daylight | Tome 10: SAW | Reveal Trailer
  6. Triangle Strategy – Introducing Frederica
  7. OlliOlli World – Official Cinematic Trailer
  8. Mad Maggie And Titanfall-like LTM Coming To Apex Legends | GameSpot News
  9. Guilty Gear Strive - Baiken Character Starter Guide
  10. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Final Trailer
  11. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Everything We Know So Far
  12. Guilty Gear Strive - Baiken Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History of Grand Theft Auto

Sure, finding a way to stream a video game from one console to another might not seem all that impressive by today's standards, but considering the Game Boy's limitations, Staack's work is actually quite an achievement. For starters, not only was it a matter of figuring out how to stream Grand Theft Auto V to the Game Boy, Staacks also had to remap images from the game and piece them together as packages of pixels in order to get the HD title to function on the Game Boy's 160x144 resolution screen.

Ultimately, the workaround Staacks created allows him to stream any video from a PC to his Game Boy at 20fps. And while this might not be the ideal way to play your favorite next-gen games, it certainly is an impressive one.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Grand Theft Auto V
Game Boy
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)