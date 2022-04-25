Gran Turismo Update Adds New Cars And Tracks
The latest update for Sony's racing simulator adds a few extra cars to your digital garage and some quality-of-life upgrades.
The latest update for Gran Turismo 7 has added more content to the game, as players can unlock new tracks, cars, and events once the racing simulator has downloaded the new patch. With Update 1.13, you'll be able to earn new Subaru and Suzuki vehicles, take them out to the Spa-Francorchamps track, and try a few new events.
Elsewhere in the update, gameplay tweaks to the marketplace, rival car AI, and garages provide a few new quality-of-life upgrades. Car behavior has also been modified, so expect your vehicles to behave a little differently if you're using a dedicated steering wheel controller.
After a rocky launch--which saw the game's economy briefly turned into a grindfest--Gran Turismo 7 has been fine-tuning its experience under the hood. The in-game economy was rebalanced in a previous patch, and developer Polyphony has plans to add endurance races, online time trials, and a marketplace that allows its players to once again sell their cars in future updates.
You can read the full Gran Turismo 7 patch notes below:
Cars
The following three new cars have been added:
- Subaru BRZ GT300 21 (purchasable at Brand Central)
- Subaru BRZ S 21 (purchasable at Brand Central)
- Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) 91 (purchasable from 26 April at the Used Cars dealership)
Tracks
- Spa-Francorchamps 24h Layout has been added
World Circuits
- The following three events have been added at Spa-Francorchamps:
- European Sunday Cup 500
- Japanese Clubman Cup 550
- World Touring Car 800
Scapes
- The Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura and Cherry Blossoms at Night locations have been added to the featured section of Scapes
- A slideshow option has been added to Auto-Demo
Other improvements and adjustments
Title Screen
- Topic News is now shown in the center of the screen
Used Cars Dealership
- A New label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day
- The Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) 91 will be on sale from 26 April as the HOT car
Legend Cars Dealership
- A New Stock label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day
Garage
- Wide Body is now displayed on all cars in your garage that have been modified with a wide body
- An engine start-up sound now plays when changing cars
Race Screen
- For races with time limits, moved the remaining time display to the center of the screen and adjusted the design
Rival Cars (AI)
- Adjusted the driving line of rival cars at the Nürburgring
Sport
- It is now possible to enter some events by renting Event-Specified Cars, or with Garage Cars
- Videos are now played before the Finals of the Nations Cup and Manufacturers Cup
- The following information is now displayed in the Event Screen displayed before each race:
- Tyre Wear Rate
- Fuel Consumption Rate
- Temperature
- Start Type
- Required Tyres (Only displayed if set)
- Required Pit Stop (Only displayed if set)
- A racing etiquette video is now played when entering Sport mode for the first time. This video introduces important driving recommendations for competing in races
- Added a Race Details screen. The following information can be checked from the Race Details icon on the right of the race entry screen.
- Basic Information
- Qualifying Settings
- Race Settings
- Penalty Settings
- Driving Option Restrictions
- Regulations
Livery Editor
- Added a Default Decal Colour in Editor Settings. White or Newest Colour Used are now selectable and by selecting Newest Color Used the newest color that was last used will be selected
Replay
- Added the option to filter by genre or artist when selecting a Music Replay song
- For new replays, it is now possible to fast forward to the next lap
Car Settings
- Fixed an issue wherein the name of a Settings Sheet would disappear
- Fixed a Performance Points (PP) issue that would occur due to a Power Restrictor adjustment
- Fixed an issue wherein Performance Points (PP) would not be added correctly if certain settings or operations were performed (the Performance Points may not calculate correctly in certain conditions such as if high-grip tires are added to some cars)
Car Behaviour
- Adjusted the geometry calculations algorithm for the suspension. This has resulted in improved traction for rear-wheel drive cars and lessened reactions to weight transfer
- Adjusted the relationship between the controller inputs (Analogue stick, R2 button, Accelerator pedal on a steering wheel controller) and the position of the throttle
- Adjusted the steering speed of the analog stick
- Adjusted the force feedback in the following steering wheel controllers:
- Fanatec Podium
- Fanatec GT DD Pro
- Fanatec GT DD Pro + BoostKit
- Adjusted the brake pressure control for all four brakes when entering a corner. As a result, the braking distance is reduced in general
Settings (Controller Settings)
- The strength of the trigger effect can now be adjusted from the Quick Menu displayed during a race, or from [Settings] > [Controller Settings] in the Pause Menu
- Trigger effect 1P (Accelerator) and Trigger effect 1P (Brakes) can both be set to Off, Weak or Strong
- Changed the upper limit of the Controller Steering Speed Correction from 7 to 10 in [Settings] > [Controller Settings] > [Controller Steering Sensitivity] in the race Quick Menu, and Pause Menu
Settings (Sound Volume)
- The following eight sound options can now be adjusted from [Settings] > [Sound Volume] in the race Quick Menu and Pause Menu:
- Race Sound Mode (Balanced BGM and Sound / Enhanced Sound / Race BGM Focus)
- Play Race BGM (On / Off)
- Race BGM (Volume)
- Race Sound Effects (Volume)
- Player Engine Noise (Volume)
- Transmission Noise (Volume)
- Tyre Squeals (Volume)
- Rivals Engine Noise (Volume)
GT Auto
- Fixed an issue wherein it would be possible to perform an oil change on a car that didn’t require one
Cars
- Fixed various issues with the following four cars:
- Honda Fit Hybrid 14: the car's body color would not be applied to some parts on the underside
- Jeep Willys MB 45: the interior paint would not be applied when set
- Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (FK8) 20: the decal graphic would become distorted when the decal was added from [Custom Parts] > [Front] > [Type A] in the livery editor
- Ferrari 458 Italia 09: the number decal would appear distorted when added to a car with a wide-body modification.
Others
- Various other issues have been addressed
