Gran Turismo Update Adds New Cars And Tracks

The latest update for Gran Turismo 7 has added more content to the game, as players can unlock new tracks, cars, and events once the racing simulator has downloaded the new patch. With Update 1.13, you'll be able to earn new Subaru and Suzuki vehicles, take them out to the Spa-Francorchamps track, and try a few new events.

Elsewhere in the update, gameplay tweaks to the marketplace, rival car AI, and garages provide a few new quality-of-life upgrades. Car behavior has also been modified, so expect your vehicles to behave a little differently if you're using a dedicated steering wheel controller.

After a rocky launch--which saw the game's economy briefly turned into a grindfest--Gran Turismo 7 has been fine-tuning its experience under the hood. The in-game economy was rebalanced in a previous patch, and developer Polyphony has plans to add endurance races, online time trials, and a marketplace that allows its players to once again sell their cars in future updates.

You can read the full Gran Turismo 7 patch notes below:

Cars

The following three new cars have been added:

Subaru BRZ GT300 21 (purchasable at Brand Central)

Subaru BRZ S 21 (purchasable at Brand Central)

Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) 91 (purchasable from 26 April at the Used Cars dealership)

Tracks

Spa-Francorchamps 24h Layout has been added

World Circuits

The following three events have been added at Spa-Francorchamps:

European Sunday Cup 500

Japanese Clubman Cup 550

World Touring Car 800

Scapes

The Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura and Cherry Blossoms at Night locations have been added to the featured section of Scapes

A slideshow option has been added to Auto-Demo

Other improvements and adjustments

Title Screen

Topic News is now shown in the center of the screen

Used Cars Dealership

A New label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day

The Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) 91 will be on sale from 26 April as the HOT car

Legend Cars Dealership

A New Stock label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day

Garage

Wide Body is now displayed on all cars in your garage that have been modified with a wide body

An engine start-up sound now plays when changing cars

Race Screen

For races with time limits, moved the remaining time display to the center of the screen and adjusted the design

Rival Cars (AI)

Adjusted the driving line of rival cars at the Nürburgring

Sport

It is now possible to enter some events by renting Event-Specified Cars, or with Garage Cars

Videos are now played before the Finals of the Nations Cup and Manufacturers Cup

The following information is now displayed in the Event Screen displayed before each race:

Tyre Wear Rate

Fuel Consumption Rate

Temperature

Start Type

Required Tyres (Only displayed if set)

Required Pit Stop (Only displayed if set)

A racing etiquette video is now played when entering Sport mode for the first time. This video introduces important driving recommendations for competing in races

Added a Race Details screen. The following information can be checked from the Race Details icon on the right of the race entry screen.

Basic Information

Qualifying Settings

Race Settings

Penalty Settings

Driving Option Restrictions

Regulations

Livery Editor

Added a Default Decal Colour in Editor Settings. White or Newest Colour Used are now selectable and by selecting Newest Color Used the newest color that was last used will be selected

Replay

Added the option to filter by genre or artist when selecting a Music Replay song

For new replays, it is now possible to fast forward to the next lap

Car Settings

Fixed an issue wherein the name of a Settings Sheet would disappear

Fixed a Performance Points (PP) issue that would occur due to a Power Restrictor adjustment

Fixed an issue wherein Performance Points (PP) would not be added correctly if certain settings or operations were performed (the Performance Points may not calculate correctly in certain conditions such as if high-grip tires are added to some cars)

Car Behaviour

Adjusted the geometry calculations algorithm for the suspension. This has resulted in improved traction for rear-wheel drive cars and lessened reactions to weight transfer

Adjusted the relationship between the controller inputs (Analogue stick, R2 button, Accelerator pedal on a steering wheel controller) and the position of the throttle

Adjusted the steering speed of the analog stick

Adjusted the force feedback in the following steering wheel controllers:

Fanatec Podium

Fanatec GT DD Pro

Fanatec GT DD Pro + BoostKit

Adjusted the brake pressure control for all four brakes when entering a corner. As a result, the braking distance is reduced in general

Settings (Controller Settings)

The strength of the trigger effect can now be adjusted from the Quick Menu displayed during a race, or from [Settings] > [Controller Settings] in the Pause Menu

Trigger effect 1P (Accelerator) and Trigger effect 1P (Brakes) can both be set to Off, Weak or Strong

Changed the upper limit of the Controller Steering Speed ​​Correction from 7 to 10 in [Settings] > [Controller Settings] > [Controller Steering Sensitivity] in the race Quick Menu, and Pause Menu

Settings (Sound Volume)

The following eight sound options can now be adjusted from [Settings] > [Sound Volume] in the race Quick Menu and Pause Menu:

Race Sound Mode (Balanced BGM and Sound / Enhanced Sound / Race BGM Focus)

Play Race BGM (On / Off)

Race BGM (Volume)

Race Sound Effects (Volume)

Player Engine Noise (Volume)

Transmission Noise (Volume)

Tyre Squeals (Volume)

Rivals Engine Noise (Volume)

GT Auto

Fixed an issue wherein it would be possible to perform an oil change on a car that didn’t require one

Cars

Fixed various issues with the following four cars:

Honda Fit Hybrid 14: the car's body color would not be applied to some parts on the underside

Jeep Willys MB 45: the interior paint would not be applied when set

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (FK8) 20: the decal graphic would become distorted when the decal was added from [Custom Parts] > [Front] > [Type A] in the livery editor

Ferrari 458 Italia 09: the number decal would appear distorted when added to a car with a wide-body modification.

Others

Various other issues have been addressed