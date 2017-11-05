Gran Turismo Sport PSVR Bundle Hitting Store Shelves

Gran Turismo Sport saw its release in October, but it's coming back for another lap. The next PSVR bundle will come with the latest driving simulator inside.

Gran Turismo got its start in 1997, but 20 years down the line, things have changed. This iteration of the game is online-only and has three different ways to play: campaign, sports, and arcade. Aside from letting you earn an actual racing license, it will have virtual championships. The winners of these will be treated like actual race victors too, having the results of these actually recognized by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile.

The PSVR bundle includes a physical copy of the game, a PSVR headset, a PlayStation Camera, and an updated version of the PSVR demo disk with 13 different demos to play. The bundle will be in stores for $400 in the US and $500 in Canada.

While Gran Turismo Sport can be played with just a controller or the PSVR, this bundle will still require a PS4 to work as the PSVR is an accessory to the system. Our thoughts on the title haven't been published quite yet, but you can get a glimpse of what it has to offer in our preview here.