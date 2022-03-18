Gran Turismo 7 Update Brings It Back Online After A Day, Dev Apologizes

A major bug kept Gran Turismo 7 from being playable for over a day, but the studio has plans to make the racing simulator more rewarding.

By on

Comments

A new update for Gran Turismo 7 has been released, bringing it back online after it was unplayable for over a day. What was initially meant to be a two-hour period of maintenance instead lasted much longer, leaving owners of the racing simulator without any access to the game as virtually all of its playable events require an online connection. As for why Gran Turismo 7 has been offline for so long, the main problem comes down to a "rare issue" that developer Polyphony Digital discovered before the release of the 1.07 patch.

According to the studio in a new post on its blog, a bug would prevent Gran Turismo 7 from starting properly on PS5 and PS4.

"Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5," producer Kazunori Yamauchi wrote. "This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update."

Yamauchi also touched on the recent changes to the game's economy, which saw credit payouts on several tracks substantially reduced and thus increased the grind to unlock more high-end cars. According to Yamauchi, the pricing of cars is an "important element that conveys their value and rarity" and it was important for the digital price-tag to reflect this.

At the same time, the studio wants to avoid a situation where its audience replays certain races continually, and it has plans for additional content, race events, and features that will be revealed in the future.

Like Gran Turismo Sport, Yamauchi stressed that the studio envisions a long shelf-life for Gran Turismo 7 and urged its players to approach the game with a long-term view.

