Gran Turismo 7 State Of Play Coming This Wednesday

Sony's next State of Play event will focus on Gran Turismo 7, showing off "new PS5 footage and gameplay details. Scheduled for February 2 at 2PM PT / 5PM ET, the show is scheduled to run for 30 minutes and will be solely dedicated to the racing game.

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022

Details on developer Polyphony Digital's latest entry in the Gran Turismo series have been kept to a minimum since it was announced, but with its release date of March 4 drawing closer, new trailers for the racing simulator have been released.

Recently, Gran Turismo 7 shined a light on car culture, showed off the Daytona International Speedway in one of its trailers, and also touched on the art of sticking to a line in a separate teaser.

Gran Turismo 7 once again aims to be one of the most realistic racing games on the market and will feature over 400 cars to collect and drive around global racing circuits.

While it'll be available on PS4, the PS5 version is looking to create a more immersive experience with the DualSense controller and its various haptic feedback features, such as pedal feel with the adaptive triggers and emulating the sensation of driving on tarmac with the peripheral's fine-tuned rumble motors.

