Gran Turismo 7 Releasing On PS4 And PS5, Apparently

Gran Turismo 7 has long been thought of as a PS5 exclusive, but it turns out that is actually not the case. Gran Turismo 7 is another instance of a first-party Sony game that will be released for both PS4 and PS5. The news was quietly shared in a Q&A with Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, on the company's blog where he indicated that Gran Turismo 7 is a cross-gen game. In response to a question about how the PS4 factors into Sony's future plans, Hermen Hulst listed Gran Turismo 7 (as well as the new God of War) as games that "makes sense" to develop for both the PS4 and PS5.

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5--for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7--we'll continue looking at that," he said. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them."

This is the first indication that Gran Turismo 7 will come to the previous-gen PS4 as well as the PS5. Historically, Gran Turismo games have served as showpieces for next-generation consoles and have only been released for one PlayStation console at a time, so this apparent announcement that GT7 will be cross-gen is a big deal for the series. Gran Turismo 7 does not have a release date, but previous sources have indicated it will likely come out in 2022.

Previously, Sony representatives have stated that the company does not intend to support exclusives across two generations of hardware. Back in May 2020, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said that the company was focused on "[giving] the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5."

However, given that Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, and now Gran Turismo 7 are all cross-gen exclusives now, it appears that the company has softened this stance somewhat. In that same Q&A, Hulst said that God of War: Ragnarok has been delayed to 2022, and that Forbidden West is still slated for a holiday 2021 release, though it may be delayed to 2022 as well.