Gran Turismo 7 Preorders Are Live Now, And The Bonuses Are Gran(d)

Gran Turismo 7 releases March 4 for PS5 and PS4, and multiple editions are available to preorder now.

Gran Turismo 7, the next mainline entry in Polyphony Digital's heralded racing sim series, releases March 4, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. Sony showed off a new trailer for the highly anticipated racing game during the latest PlayStation Showcase. If you're looking forward to Gran Turismo 7, preorders just went live. Along with some enticing preorder bonuses, there are multiple editions to choose from. PS4 users can upgrade to the PS5 version down the road by paying a $10 fee.

The roughly three-minute trailer gave us our most expansive look at Gran Turismo 7 yet, showing off a wide range of vehicles across numerous classes, a bevy of different locales, car customization, and series staples such as World Circuit. Gran Turismo 7 will feature first-person and third-person driving. Gran Turismo Sport's Livery Editor will be featured in the new mainline entry. Gran Turismo 7 will also add Scapes, a photo mode that will give you complete control over your screenshots. Of course, much of the excitement of the Gran Turismo franchise comes from the plethora of real-world cars, and Gran Turismo 7 will have hundreds of cars at launch.

On PS5, you'll be able to play Gran Turismo 7 in 4K with HDR at 60fps. It will also take advantage of some of the DualSense's unique features, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Gaming headsets that support Tempest 3D AudioTech will help you sense the position of other cars around you.

Gran Turismo 7 preorder bonuses

All Gran Turismo 7 preorders come with a handful of in-game bonuses that racing fans will surely want to secure.

  • 1000,000 CR
  • Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model
  • Porsche 917 Living Legend '14
  • Toyota Supra GT500 '97

Preorder Gran Turismo 7 standard edition

$60-$70

Gran Turismo 7's standard edition is available to preorder for $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5 at major retailers. You can also preorder a digital copy on the PlayStation Store. Digital copies of the PS5 version come with Dual Entitlement , so you can also play on PS4. If you buy the PS4 edition for $60, you can upgrade to the PS5 edition down the road for $10.

Preorder Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition

$90

Gran Turismo 7's 25th Anniversary Edition costs $90 and comes with an exclusive steelbook case as well as extra in-game goodies:

  • 1,100,00 CR
  • Toyota GR Yaris
  • 30 PSN avatars
  • Gran Turismo 7 official soundtrack

You also get both the PS5 and PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7 with the Anniversary Edition.

Preorder Gran Turismo Digital Deluxe Edition

$90

Gran Turismo 7's Digital Deluxe Edition is very similar to the 25th Anniversary physical edition. The difference here is that you don't get the steelbook case, but you get more in-game currency: 1,500,000 CR total.

