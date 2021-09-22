Gran Turismo 7 Preorders Are Live Now, And The Bonuses Are Gran(d)

Gran Turismo 7, the next mainline entry in Polyphony Digital's heralded racing sim series, releases March 4, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. Sony showed off a new trailer for the highly anticipated racing game during the latest PlayStation Showcase. If you're looking forward to Gran Turismo 7, preorders just went live. Along with some enticing preorder bonuses, there are multiple editions to choose from. PS4 users can upgrade to the PS5 version down the road by paying a $10 fee.

The roughly three-minute trailer gave us our most expansive look at Gran Turismo 7 yet, showing off a wide range of vehicles across numerous classes, a bevy of different locales, car customization, and series staples such as World Circuit. Gran Turismo 7 will feature first-person and third-person driving. Gran Turismo Sport's Livery Editor will be featured in the new mainline entry. Gran Turismo 7 will also add Scapes, a photo mode that will give you complete control over your screenshots. Of course, much of the excitement of the Gran Turismo franchise comes from the plethora of real-world cars, and Gran Turismo 7 will have hundreds of cars at launch.

On PS5, you'll be able to play Gran Turismo 7 in 4K with HDR at 60fps. It will also take advantage of some of the DualSense's unique features, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Gaming headsets that support Tempest 3D AudioTech will help you sense the position of other cars around you.

Gran Turismo 7 preorder bonuses

All Gran Turismo 7 preorders come with a handful of in-game bonuses that racing fans will surely want to secure.