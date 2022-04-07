Gran Turismo 7 Patch Rebalances In-Game Credit Economy

Gran Turismo 7 just received a substantial update, which has added new events to the game and rebalances the in-game economy.

After fans criticized the game for a recent patch that saw race payouts significantly reduced, developer Polyphony addressed the issue in March by promising to make Gran Turismo 7 more rewarding. The new patch's overhaul of the game's economy has increased race rewards for several World Circuit, Arcade, and Custom races, and payouts for Daily Race modes have also been increased.

On top of all that, the maximum cap for in-game credits has been raised to 100 million Cr. More content has also been added, such as the World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway East Clockwise, World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit, and the World Touring Car 800 Sardegna Road Track A.

On a technical level, expect tweaks to a number of car physics, race tracks, and graphical features. AI opponents should put up more of a fight after switching tires during a wet weather event, the image quality of smoke in race photos has been improved, and the Goodwood track will be more lenient on players if they cut the white line on that circuit.

You can see all of the patch notes and more on the Gran Turismo 7 website, which goes into detail on some of these changes.

Frustration for controversial gameplay tweaks in Gran Turismo 7 was expressed on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic where the game was review-bombed. This is just one of several large updates planned for Gran Turismo 7, as last month Polyphony revealed its long-term plans for the game. These include the addition of endurance races, online time trials, and a marketplace that allows its players to once again sell their cars.