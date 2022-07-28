Gran Turismo 7 Patch 1.19 Adds In Three New Legendary Cars

A new Gran Turismo 7 update is here, bringing with it three new legendary cars to add to your collection.

The update arrived to the game yesterday (July 27), and added in a new Nissan, Maserati, and Porsche to both the PS4 and PS5 version of the game. First up, the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 '84, "an extraordinary Skyline that stood out in races of the 1980’s." The car has a chin spoiler that extends quite far out from the front of the car, "almost scraping the tarmac," and is powered by a 2.1 liter 4 cylinder turbocharged racing engine, the LZ20B. It would frequently spit flames from its exhaust, giving it a strong presence on the track.

Next is the Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder '54, a "streamlined 2-seater sports car" that even managed to win the Gran Turismo Trophy. The car won the Gran Turismo Trophy at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a world-famous event held every August in the US. The A6 designation was to note a series of 6-cylinder racings developed between 1947 and 1956 by Maserati, and GCS meant it was intended for sports car championship competition.

And lastly there's the Porchse 918 Spyder '13, the newest of the bunch, and is a "reinterpretation of the glorious Carrera GT as a plug-in hybrid." Porsche introduced the supercar in 2011 as a successor to the Carrera GT, with only 918 cars actually produced. It being a plug-in hybrid meant it used a 599 BHP 4.6L V8 engine, mounted in the mid-ship position, only using a single electric motor in the rear, which would produce a system output of 873 BHP. This meant the car could hit 62.1 MPH in 2.6s, and has a top speed of 214.4 MPH.

In GameSpot's Gran Turismo 7 review we gave the game an 8/10, saying "the lack of up-to-date cars seems like an open goal missed, and the game may not have changed drastically, but that's not the worst thing in the world. There are medals to claim, cars to collect, and people on the internet to embarrass around Goodwood, the 'Ring, or, well, anywhere really. PlayStation petrolheads are in for a good time."