Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, And More PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts

Over a dozen PlayStation exclusives are now on sale as part of PlayStation's Summer Sale, including recent hits such as Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. It’s also a great time to cross some older games off your backlog list, as God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding, and more are also included in the savings. Discounts can be found across a wide variety of retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, although Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the latest releases on sale, down to $50 from its usual $70. Outside of preowned copies, we haven't seen any good deals on Horizon Forbidden West since launching earlier this year. The action-RPG once again follows Aloy on her quest to save the world--this time taking her to hostile western territory filled with new enemies and gorgeous new biomes to explore. Its gameplay doesn’t deviate too far from the original, although improved crafting mechanics and new weapons helped turn Forbidden West into one of the best-reviewed games of the year.

Gran Turismo 7 is also on sale for $50, which is the lowest price we’ve seen since launch and the only meaningful discount we've seen on the racing sim. Beyond offering a deep racing sim, the latest installment in the franchise serves as a history lesson in motorsports. You’ll be able to take a deep dive into an encyclopedia that contains information about your favorite cars and automakers and discover how they got to where they are today. It’s truly a love letter to racing, and it’s hard to pass up at this new price point.

Rounding out the sale are other exclusives such as Demon’s Souls, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Returnal. We’ve listed some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check out the full list of discounts on Amazon.

Best PS5 exclusives on sale