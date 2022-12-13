Gran Turismo 7 Gets Huge Discount Just In Time For The Holidays

Gran Turismo 7 raced onto PS5 and PS4 earlier this year, and if you haven't picked up the latest entry in the long-running racing sim series, now's your chance to snag it for cheap. Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 is back on sale for only $40 at major retailers. This matches the best deal we saw during Black Friday, so you have one last shot to grab it for cheap ahead of the holidays.

For those looking to get the racing game on last-gen, the PS4 Gran Turismo 7 physical edition is $30 at multiple retailers.

Gran Turismo 7 launched in March 2022 as a PlayStation exclusive. The Gran Turismo series has been running for 25 years, and GT7 was meant to be a "culmination of the Gran Turismo series." For more information, you can check out our Gran Turismo 7 review.

For more great gaming deals, take a look at our roundup of the best deals at Best Buy. PC gamers also have a wealth of awesome deals to choose from thanks to winter sales at Fanatical and GOG.