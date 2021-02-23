PS5 VR GT7 Delay Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details

Gran Turismo 7 Delayed To 2022 Due To Challenges Related To COVID-19

"Critical" aspects of the game have been impacted by the ongoing health crisis.

Sony's first Gran Turismo game for PlayStation 5 won't release in 2021 as some might have expected. PlayStation has confirmed that the racing game Gran Turismo 7 is now coming in 2022 due to challenges related to COVID-19.

A spokesperson told GQ that "critical aspects" of the development of GT7 have been impacted by COVID-19, though the representative did not share more.

"GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022," the spokesperson said. "With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We'll share more specifics on GT7's release date when available."

GT7 becomes just the latest big-name game to shift its release date due to production issues and other challenges related to the virus. Before this, Amazon delayed its ambitious MMO New World, while Warner Bros. pushed its open-world Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy to 2022. Just this week, Paradox announced that its new Vampire game was delayed to 2022.

As for Gran Turismo 7, Sony announced it back in June 2020 during the big PS5 reveal event. It was never given a release date but people believed it might release in 2021. The game is targeting 4K/60FPS on PS5, but that's basically all we know about it.

Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay | Sony PS5 Reveal Event

