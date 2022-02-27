Gran Turismo 7 Copies Showing Up In The Wild As Amazon Sends Game Early To Some

But the game requires an internet connection so those who scored an early copy might not be able to play the game fully.

By on

Comments

Multiple accounts have come in reporting that Amazon US is sending copies of Sony's Gran Turismo 7 to shoppers well in advance of racing game's March 4 release date.

VGC noticed that people on Twitter, Reddit, and the GTPlanet forum have said they've received copies of the game, or they are sent and on the way. You can see some of the documentation below.

Click To Unmute
  1. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer
  2. Playing The Vita 10 Years Late
  3. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (2.27.2022)
  4. 14 Biggest Game Releases for March 2022
  5. Firearms Expert Breaks Down The Minigun - Loadout Extended Chat
  6. Elden Ring - 25 Golden Seeds (We've found so far)
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Destiny 2 Guns
  8. PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN | Collaboration Teaser
  9. 8 Minutes Of Elden Ring Running On Steam Deck
  10. Elden Ring PS5 Saves Being Lost | GameSpot News
  11. Elden Ring Where To Go First | Beginners Guide
  12. Destiny 2 Witch Queen Where is Xur February 25, 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Gran Turismo 7 - Find Your Line Trailer

Gran Turismo 7 requires an internet connection for some elements, so even if anyone gets a copy early, they might face limitations regarding what's playable. Polyphony Digital boss Kazunori Yamauchi told Eurogamer that the game's online requirement is being implemented "to prevent cheating overall from people trying to modify the save data..."

Gran Turismo 7 was originally expected to release in 2021, but "critical aspects" of the game's development were impacted by COVID-19, so Sony pushed the game to 2022.

"GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022," a spokesperson said. "With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months."

Gran Turismo 7 is targeting 4K/60FPS on PS5. It is one of the many big games launching in March. One of the other high-profile releases is GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which launches on March 15.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gran Turismo 7
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)