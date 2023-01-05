Gran Turismo 7 And Beat Saber Are Coming To PSVR2

Two more major titles are coming to PlayStation's next VR headset.

By on

Comments

With its February launch date creeping closer, PlayStation VR 2 was a major feature during Sony's CES 2023 media briefing. The company announced both Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber will be coming to its next-generation virtual reality headset.

Gran Turismo 7's VR experience will be a free upgrade to the existing PlayStation 5 version of the game, which means the entire GT7 experience will be playable in VR. The free GT7 VR upgrade will launch the same day as PSVR 2, joining other launch titles like Horizon: Call Of The Mountain and Resident Evil Village.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. New Look At The Last of Us Multiplayer | GameSpot News
  3. Introducing Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5 (Perspectives from Accessibility Experts)
  4. Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event
  5. Free PlayStation Plus Games For January 2023 | GameSpot News
  6. REVELATION // Episode 6 Cinematic - VALORANT
  7. Annabella × Clover Cross | New Simulacrum Trailer | Tower of Fantasy
  8. Eversoul | Launch PV [EN Version]
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Martial Showdown Intro Guide Video (C4S10)
  10. PUBG MOBILE | C4S1 Classic Mode Update Intro Guide Video
  11. Overwatch 2 Seasonal Event | Battle for Olympus 2023
  12. Horde Mode XL Date Announcement | World War Z: Aftermath

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PlayStation Presentation | Sony CES 2023 Press Conference

Beat Saber, meanwhile, was confirmed to be in development for PSVR 2, though the announcement came without a release timeframe. The official Beat Saber Twitter account shared the news, while saying more information is coming "in the near future."

PlayStation VR 2 was first unveiled to the public at last year's CES, which highlighted its increased visual fidelity and new controller. The full game launch lineup as of this writing is below:

  • 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star
  • After the Fall
  • Altair Breaker
  • Cities VR: Enhanced Edition
  • Cosmonious High
  • Demeo
  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
  • Fantavision 202X
  • Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat
  • Moss
  • Moss: Book II
  • No Man's Sky
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
  • Swordsman VR
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
  • The Light Brigade
  • The Tale of Onogoro
  • Tentacular

PlayStation VR 2 launches February 22 for $550. A launch bundle including Horizon: Call Of The Mountain will also be available for $600.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gran Turismo 7
Beat Saber
PlayStation 5
VR
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)