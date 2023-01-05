Gran Turismo 7 And Beat Saber Are Coming To PSVR2

With its February launch date creeping closer, PlayStation VR 2 was a major feature during Sony's CES 2023 media briefing. The company announced both Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber will be coming to its next-generation virtual reality headset.

Gran Turismo 7's VR experience will be a free upgrade to the existing PlayStation 5 version of the game, which means the entire GT7 experience will be playable in VR. The free GT7 VR upgrade will launch the same day as PSVR 2, joining other launch titles like Horizon: Call Of The Mountain and Resident Evil Village.

Beat Saber, meanwhile, was confirmed to be in development for PSVR 2, though the announcement came without a release timeframe. The official Beat Saber Twitter account shared the news, while saying more information is coming "in the near future."

PlayStation VR 2 was first unveiled to the public at last year's CES, which highlighted its increased visual fidelity and new controller. The full game launch lineup as of this writing is below:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Cities VR: Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat

Moss

Moss: Book II

No Man's Sky

Resident Evil Village

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition

Swordsman VR

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

The Light Brigade

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

PlayStation VR 2 launches February 22 for $550. A launch bundle including Horizon: Call Of The Mountain will also be available for $600.