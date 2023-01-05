Gran Turismo 7 And Beat Saber Are Coming To PSVR2
Two more major titles are coming to PlayStation's next VR headset.
With its February launch date creeping closer, PlayStation VR 2 was a major feature during Sony's CES 2023 media briefing. The company announced both Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber will be coming to its next-generation virtual reality headset.
Gran Turismo 7's VR experience will be a free upgrade to the existing PlayStation 5 version of the game, which means the entire GT7 experience will be playable in VR. The free GT7 VR upgrade will launch the same day as PSVR 2, joining other launch titles like Horizon: Call Of The Mountain and Resident Evil Village.
Beat Saber, meanwhile, was confirmed to be in development for PSVR 2, though the announcement came without a release timeframe. The official Beat Saber Twitter account shared the news, while saying more information is coming "in the near future."
PlayStation VR 2 was first unveiled to the public at last year's CES, which highlighted its increased visual fidelity and new controller. The full game launch lineup as of this writing is below:
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Cities VR: Enhanced Edition
- Cosmonious High
- Demeo
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat
- Moss
- Moss: Book II
- No Man's Sky
- Resident Evil Village
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition
- Swordsman VR
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
- The Light Brigade
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
PlayStation VR 2 launches February 22 for $550. A launch bundle including Horizon: Call Of The Mountain will also be available for $600.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation