Grafaiai, The Toxic Monkey Pokemon, Debuts In New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailers

After multiple teases earlier this week, two new trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has unveiled Grafaiai, a Pokemon with the ability to add some color to the world via graffiti.

Grafaiai is a dual Poison- and Normal-type that paints using poison it spits from its mouth. Its official bio calls it the Toxic Monkey Pokemon, saying it "specializes in using its poisonous saliva--which changes color depending on what the Pokémon eats--to attack foes by spitting at them or by slashing at them after coating its claws with the saliva."

The first trailer for Grafaiai takes a nature documentary approach, first showing some of the new Pokemon's handiwork as it paints trees in a nighttime forest. The second shows off the new Pokemon in-game, including a few Poison-based attacks as well as what the painted trees will look like as we travel through Paldea.

The painted trees that make up Grafaiai's handiwork bear a striking resemblance to the Oma forest, a section of forest in northern Spain where artist Agustin Ibarrola painted trunks of trees in the early 1980s, further proving the Paldea region is based on Spain and the surrounding countries.

Grafaiai is the latest entry in the Paldean Pokedex of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, joining Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, LeChonk, and more. The game is set to launch November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.