Grab This Warhammer Game For Free On Steam Right Now

The only thing better than smashing a horrifying rat mutant with a magical mace, is engaging in some medieval pest control with friends by your side. 2018's Warhammer: Vermintide 2 scratches that itch pretty well, and if you're looking to score the game for cheap, you're in luck. Steam is currently giving away Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free until November 7, so head on over and add it to your library while you can.

If you're unfamiliar with this Warhammer spin-off, then you've missed out on a solid four-player co-op action game set in the Warhammer universe. Improving on the original game, you'll be able to wield deadly weapons and lethal magic as one of five heroes.

There'll be hordes of enemies to deal with, plenty of customization to experiment with, and the game still holds up pretty well graphically several years after it first launched. Basically, if you like Left 4 Dead-style games, you'll be right at home with Vermintide 2.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

The combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde will test your skills, so make certain that you party up before you start slaying monsters. If you like what you see here, you'll want to keep your eyes open for Warhammer 40K: Darktide, which shifts the action from fantasy to the future grimdark regions of outer space. It has guns and grenades, but also a fascinating twist on the Left 4 Dead formula as it emphasizes knowing your role and crafting a custom character.

For more deals, check out the freebie currently available at Fanatical, grab the Batman: Arkham Collection for a ridiculously low price, and check out the best deals in Fanatical's massive Birthday Bash sale.

