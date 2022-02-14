Grab This Destiny 2 Station Wagon Spaceship Before It's Too Late

With just a few weeks to go before Savathun causes all manner of chaos in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, now might be a good time for Guardians to take a break and charge their batteries for what lies ahead. There's a massive solar system out there that's just waiting to be explored, and in an age where space travel is finally in the hands of cosmically-powered super-soldiers instead of billionaires, you can visit another planet in style.

And what gives off a more chill vibe, than a spaceship which has a wood finish on its hull? You'll need to be quick to grab it from the Eververse store before the weekly reset kicks in at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on Tuesday, February 15, but the Obdurate Economy is more than worth its asking price. It can, fortunately, be acquired for Bright Dust, an in-game currency that can be earned through Seasonal Challenges, bounties, Season Pass ranks, and Ritual Vendor challenges.

Obdurate Economy

What's better than cruising the galaxy in a vehicle inspired by the Chevrolets and Ford station wagons of the past? Making certain that your Ghost isn't left out, because you can also gift your little buddy with the Vantastic Shell. Or imprison your companion in pure 1970s kitsch, depending on your view of automobile fashion from that era:

Vantastic Shell

This isn't the first time that Destiny 2 has given players a chance to travel in silly style. The Dares of Eternity offer Xur's own spaceship--a really big rock--as a purchasable spaceship, and every so often there's a new Sparrow that'll turn heads with its ostentatious design.

Time is running out before Savathun makes her move, but the next era of Destiny 2 is one that you can start preparing for. In addition to our checklist on all the activities being vaulted soon, you can also get a sneak peek at some new Exotic weapons, see how Void 3.0 will transform Guardians, and some temptation to tackle the new campaign on Legendary difficulty.