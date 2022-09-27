Grab The Xbox Elite Series 2 For $139 For A Limited Time
You can also opt for an "open box" controller for $112.
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is discounted to just $139, down from its usual list price of $180, at Woot right now. The discount is technically available for a month, but it will certainly sell out before then. Alternatively, if you want to save some extra cash, you can get an "open box" Elite Series 2 at eBay for $112. These controllers should arrive in practically brand-new condition. Limited quantities are available, although the seller on eBay is highly trusted and is offering free three-day shipping with your purchase. If you’ve been considering upgrading your gamepad, this is a great way to do so without making your wallet angry.
Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
New - $139 | Open Box - $112
As an open box product on eBay, you're getting a controller that will look new but may not have some of the original packaging. That’s a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things, as you’re getting a fully functional controller at a roughly $70 discount. Along with free shipping, you’ll also benefit from free 30-day returns.
If you’re not familiar with the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, it’s arguably the best pro controller on the market. In fact, our roundup of the best Xbox Series X controllers gave it the title of Best Overall. Beyond a slick, ergonomic design, you’ll benefit from adjustable analog stick tension, up to forty hours of battery life, and four removable back paddles that provide you with added functionality.
Microsoft recently released a white and black Elite Series 2 Core controller, which features the same build but doesn't come with extra accessories like the paddles and swappable sticks. It's available now for $130, and you can also get a free game with it at this time.
