Grab The Witcher For Free And The Entire Franchise On Sale To Celebrate WitcherCon

The first-ever WitcherCon is taking place today, with the promise of exciting news for the Witcher across both its TV series and games. In celebration of the event, CD Projekt Red and its in-house digital distribution platform, GOG, are running some incredible specials on the entire franchise of games as well as offering digital goodies for WitcherCon viewers.

First, if you haven't yet downloaded GOG Galaxy 2.0, the company's digital storefront app on PC, you can grab a free copy of The Witcher for free during this weekend. If you have already, you can still save across the entire franchise, which discounts of up to 85% on some titles. Here's the full list of Witcher games on sale during WitcherCon, with the sale ending at 5 PM PT on July 12.

In addition to these sales, any viewers of WitcherCon are also eligible to redeem a host of digital goods from The Witcher universe. This includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert video, a code to redeem two digital ebooks from the Dark Horse Comics page, and four new Gwent items as gifts. During WitcherCon you'll be able to redeem these items through your content hub on GOG Galaxy or via The Witcher official website.

You can watch WitcherCon right here when the stream starts and catch up on all the news and announcements as we update you through the course of the event. There's a host of panels taking place, with the expectation of a teaser for The Witcher Season 2 being revealed during the event. The show's Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, will be closing the stream, with a hint at "a surprise or two" in store.