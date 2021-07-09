The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Grab The Witcher For Free And The Entire Franchise On Sale To Celebrate WitcherCon
If you're take a while to catch up on the catalogue of Witcher games, this weekend will be one of the best times to dive in.
The first-ever WitcherCon is taking place today, with the promise of exciting news for the Witcher across both its TV series and games. In celebration of the event, CD Projekt Red and its in-house digital distribution platform, GOG, are running some incredible specials on the entire franchise of games as well as offering digital goodies for WitcherCon viewers.
First, if you haven't yet downloaded GOG Galaxy 2.0, the company's digital storefront app on PC, you can grab a free copy of The Witcher for free during this weekend. If you have already, you can still save across the entire franchise, which discounts of up to 85% on some titles. Here's the full list of Witcher games on sale during WitcherCon, with the sale ending at 5 PM PT on July 12.
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition - $1.50 (
$10)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $3 (
$20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $10 (
$50)
- The Witcher Adventure Game - $1.50 (
$10)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $6 (
$20)
In addition to these sales, any viewers of WitcherCon are also eligible to redeem a host of digital goods from The Witcher universe. This includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert video, a code to redeem two digital ebooks from the Dark Horse Comics page, and four new Gwent items as gifts. During WitcherCon you'll be able to redeem these items through your content hub on GOG Galaxy or via The Witcher official website.
You can watch WitcherCon right here when the stream starts and catch up on all the news and announcements as we update you through the course of the event. There's a host of panels taking place, with the expectation of a teaser for The Witcher Season 2 being revealed during the event. The show's Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, will be closing the stream, with a hint at "a surprise or two" in store.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Steam Summer Sale 2021 Is Live Now
- The Best Steam Summer Sale 2021 Game Deals
- Best Cheap Games Under $10 In Steam Summer Sale 2021
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Scarlet Nexus Gets $10 Discount Ahead Of Its Release Tomorrow
- The 15 Best Post-Prime Day Deals Still Available
- Razer Raiju Mobile Controller Drops To $50, Its Lowest Price Ever On Amazon (Save $100)
- Amazon Prime's 7 Free Games For July 2021 Are Live
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation