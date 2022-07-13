Grab The Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair For Just $195 In This Prime Day Deal
Now that's a deal worth standing up for.
Whether you're working from home or sitting down for a night of intense gaming, you're going to need a decent chair to help support you. These days, there's no shortage of quality seats out there and Prime Day has a terrific deal on right now for the Razer Iskur X.
Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair
$195 (was $400)
A heavy-duty seat that features durable synthetic leather and ergonomic style, the Iskur X also has a fully adjustable recline, tilt, and height to help tailor the chair to suit a wide variety of unique body shapes. It's also designed to be comfortable for several hours, as it has a dense foam cushioning that shapes itself around your body.
The chair has a tough frame, as the steel-reinforced body is advertised to be capable of supporting a weight of up to 300lbs. Throw in some sleek Razer style and adjustable armrests, and you've got a gaming chair that should last you for quite a while.
At Amazon, it's currently available for $195 and also comes in Genshin Impact and Hello Kitty themes. Prime Day ends later today, so don't sit on this deal for too long as the chair normally costs $400.
For more options, you can also check out our gaming chair roundup that features more deals from Amazon and Secretlab.
