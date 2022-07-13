Grab The Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair For Just $195 In This Prime Day Deal

Now that's a deal worth standing up for.

By on

Whether you're working from home or sitting down for a night of intense gaming, you're going to need a decent chair to help support you. These days, there's no shortage of quality seats out there and Prime Day has a terrific deal on right now for the Razer Iskur X.

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair

$195 (was $400)

A heavy-duty seat that features durable synthetic leather and ergonomic style, the Iskur X also has a fully adjustable recline, tilt, and height to help tailor the chair to suit a wide variety of unique body shapes. It's also designed to be comfortable for several hours, as it has a dense foam cushioning that shapes itself around your body.

The chair has a tough frame, as the steel-reinforced body is advertised to be capable of supporting a weight of up to 300lbs. Throw in some sleek Razer style and adjustable armrests, and you've got a gaming chair that should last you for quite a while.

At Amazon, it's currently available for $195 and also comes in Genshin Impact and Hello Kitty themes. Prime Day ends later today, so don't sit on this deal for too long as the chair normally costs $400.

For more options, you can also check out our gaming chair roundup that features more deals from Amazon and Secretlab.

The Best Prime Day 2022 Gaming And Tech Deals
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)
Loading More Images