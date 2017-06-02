Grab Star Wars Battlefront Free With PS Plus In Europe

Sony has announced a new promotion on 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions in Europe. Those who aren't currently subscribed can grab a free copy of Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition on PS4 when signing up for a year's worth of the premium service via the PlayStation Store.

PS Plus costs £40 / €50 for a 12 month subscription, while Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition currently sells for £30 / €40. Once you've purchased the subscription, you'll receive a download code for the game around "5-10 days after purchase," according to Sony.

This promotion is valid "for a limited time," and it's unclear if it applies throughout the rest of the world--GameSpot has contacted Sony to clarify if US and Australian customers can take advantage of the offer. You won't be able to get the free game if you're already a member of PS Plus.

Battlefront's Ultimate Edition includes the base game, four expansion packs, 11 added weapons, and 24 upgraded Star Cards. Those four expansions are Outer Rim, Bespin, Death Star, and Rogue One: Scarif, and together they include new maps, game modes, and heroes.

Publisher EA recently revealed Star Wars Battlefront II, launching on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Unlike the 2015 game, Battlefront II will have a single-player campaign. It picks up after the end of Return of the Jedi and covers the 30-year span between that movie and The Force Awakens. The multiplayer, meanwhile, includes characters and locations from "all eras" of the Star Wars timeline.

For more on the upcoming sequel, check out our rundown of everything we know about Star Wars Battlefront II, or take a look at our in-depth history of Star Wars Battlefront.