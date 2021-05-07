Grab Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 For A Massive $170 Discount Today

If you're looking for the closest Apple Watch equivalent for Android, then Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 3 is the smart wearable that has bridged the gap between the two the most thus far. It's a traditional-looking watch, with a circular face and rotating bezel that works in tandem with taps to serve you notifications, track activities, and more. Best yet, it's just $230 today on Amazon, with a discount of $170 on some models.

All the discounts apply to all the colors the Galaxy Watch 3 comes in, including gold, silver, and black. There's a more expensive titanium version that is also $150 off today, if you need your smartwatch to match your smart lifestyle.