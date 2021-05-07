The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Grab Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 For A Massive $170 Discount Today
One of the best smartwatches for Android devices is almost down to half price today at Amazon.
If you're looking for the closest Apple Watch equivalent for Android, then Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 3 is the smart wearable that has bridged the gap between the two the most thus far. It's a traditional-looking watch, with a circular face and rotating bezel that works in tandem with taps to serve you notifications, track activities, and more. Best yet, it's just $230 today on Amazon, with a discount of $170 on some models.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Starting at $270 (was $430)
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 does pretty much everything that most modern wearables do, letting you interact with smaller versions of popular apps, receive and respond to all sorts of notifications, and track some basic activity data so you can see how well your run or recent gym session was. What makes it special is that Samsung is finally getting the integration with Android just right, as it attempts to mimic the tight bond that the Apple Watch has with iPhones. The strictly Bluetooth version will still need your phone to be nearby, but you can grab both the 41mm and 45mm on sale today.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE
Starting at $300 (was $450)
If you need your smartwatch to do just that little bit extra, the LTE-equipped versions of the Galaxy Watch 3 are also on sale today. You'll only save $150 as opposed to $170, but you will be able to link it with an eSim to let you watch stream music, make phone calls, and more without the need for your phone to be nearby. If it has a lock-melting laser, it'd be pretty much perfect for James Bond.
All the discounts apply to all the colors the Galaxy Watch 3 comes in, including gold, silver, and black. There's a more expensive titanium version that is also $150 off today, if you need your smartwatch to match your smart lifestyle.
