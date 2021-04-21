The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Grab Razer's Best Gaming Mice For A Great Price On Amazon Today
Both the Razer Basilisk and Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mice are marked down on Amazon today for a third off of the regular price.
Razer has not one, but two of its excellent, premium gaming mice on sale on Amazon, with both sporting the company's proprietary optical switches and an array of accessories. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate and Viper Ultimate are both marked down today, with both featuring the company's Hyperspeed wireless technology if you've been looking to cut the cord on your mouse. Depending on the configuration you choose, both are also marked down by as much as $50, making today a great opportunity to snag one of these popular mice on sale.
Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless
$100 (was $150)
Razer's Hyperspeed technology keeps your latency low and interference to a minimum, which is what you would want from a gaming-focused wireless peripheral. The right-handed mouse also features a comfortable ergonomic design that looks suited to palm-style players, with 11 programmable buttons that can be configured using Razer Synapse. The mouse also makes use of Razer's optical switches, which increase durability and improve latency even more for fast response times.
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless With RGB Dock
$100 (was $150)
The Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed is also on sale and shares many of the same characteristics as the Basilisk. The biggest difference between the two is in their designs--while the Basilisk is strictly right-handed, the Viper is ambidextrous, a thankfully growing trend in gaming mice. This does mean you only have two programmable buttons on each side, but the same optical switches, Hyperspeed wireless connection, and long battery life will serve you just as well.
If you've been looking for an upgrade to your gaming mouse, check out our roundup of the best gaming mice you can find as well as an assortment of all the other tech and gaming deals floating around today. These include great discounts on Arcade1Up cabinets, a Baby Yoda (or Grogu) speaker, and even a DualSense controller for the PS5.
