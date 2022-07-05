Grab Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Its Lowest Price Yet

Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you held out on picking up this wonderful series-altering entry, your patience has paid off--today you can snag a used copy for just $35 at GameFly.

GameFly is only running the deal for used versions of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. However, free shipping is included with your purchase and most locations will see their game arrive within two business days.

Used copies of GameFly games come with the original case and any inserts that come with new copies. Since this is a Switch cartridge, you don't have to worry about scratches like you would a preowned disc-based physical game. This is the best price we've seen for Arceus, and we wouldn't be surprised if it sold out fast. You don't need to be a paying GameFly member to take advantage of the savings, although a free 30-day trial is also available for interested customers.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus marks the first big change for the series in years. Instead of roaming around challenging gym leaders, you’re set free in a sprawling world filled with Pokemon--many of which you can catch without entering combat. You can also discover a handful of mountable Pokemon that make it easy to get around the striking landscapes of Sinnoh. Our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review gave it an 8/10, praising it for taking risks that help breathe new life into the long-running series.

“Though it's a spin-off, Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn't lending the Pokemon trappings to an entirely different set of mechanics like the Mystery Dungeon or Stadium series," wrote critic Steve Watts. “Instead, this game reimagines Pokemon's core mechanics--finding and catching Pokemon and battling with them--within the new context of exploring vast 3D open spaces. The result is sometimes messy and doesn't always work, but its distinct qualities set it apart from the core series and ultimately elevate it.”