Grab One Of The Best Gaming Headsets At A Big Discount

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is widely considered one of the best PS5 gaming headsets on the market, and Amazon is currently offering it at a $40 discount. The price cut only applies to the black or white editions (the Rainbow Six Siege variant is $200), but it's still a great deal for a great headset.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro $140 (was $180) Razer didn't cut any corners when piecing together the BlackShark V2 Pro. THX 7.1 Surround Sound capable, 50mm Triforce Titanium drivers, a detachable supercardioid mic, and up to 24 hours of battery life put it in a class above most of the competition. The only drawback to the BlackShark V2 Pro is that its wireless connection is only compatible with PlayStation consoles and PC. All other platforms will have to plug into a 3.5mm audio port. See at Amazon

A wired connection shouldn't be a dealbreaker, but Series X owners might want to check out our list of the best Xbox headsets before purchasing the BlackShark.

Beyond all the fancy tech, Razer's headset is arguably one of the best-looking and most comfortable on the market. Its ear cushions are made from memory foam that is both supportive and prevents overheating, while its adjustable headband stays in place during long play sessions without ever becoming a nuisance.

We're not sure how long the current sale will last, but this is one of the best prices we've ever seen for the BlackShark V2 Pro on Amazon--so be sure to swing by and check it out while you can.