Grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition For Under $40

If you haven't picked up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Amazon has PS4 and Xbox One physical copies on sale for excellent prices. The PS4 edition is on sale for $38.29, while the Xbox One version is $37.61. Both were on sale for a new low price of $35 over the weekend, but these deals are pretty darn close to that mark anyway. Amazon Prime members can get free shipping arriving as early as tomorrow.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition comes with remastered versions of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 as well as almost every piece of DLC. The games are optimized for 4K Ultra HD resolution and feature a myriad of visual enhancements, including updated character models and high-resolution textures.

The collection earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review. "All in all, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition isn't this huge transformation for the original trilogy," associate editor Jordan Ramée wrote. "The remastered Mass Effect 1 is a more enjoyable experience than playing the original game today, and makes for a far more palatable entry point to the series. And Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 look far better than they did before, with minor but welcome changes to specific pieces of content."

Amazon also has another great 2021 release on sale for an excellent price right now. Hitman 3, which closes out the inventive World of Assassination Trilogy, is discounted to just $35 for Xbox and PlayStation.