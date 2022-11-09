Grab God Of War Ragnarok And Elden Ring At A Discount

PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok just released today, but you can already save on your purchase--that is, if you also happen to want Elden Ring. Antonline is bundling the pair--which are arguably the two biggest games of 2022--for $100 on PS5 and $90 on PS4. This is an awesome deal, as it lets you save $30 overall.

God of War Ragnarok is unlikely to be on sale during Black Friday, so this is a tremendous deal. It's worth noting that Elden Ring's price has remained mostly constant and has rarely dipped by more than $10 since launching back in February.

The games offer drastically different experiences and are in some ways diametrically opposed in the difficulty department. Elden Ring retains the signature gameplay flavor of From Software titles such as Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne, while God of War Ragnarok has a number of accessibility options that allows for the game to be as challenging as you want it to be.

You can't go wrong with either title though, and each one of these games have been praised for their depth, high production standards, and fantastic storytelling. "From Software's latest is a masterpiece of open-world design that places exploration and player agency at the heart of the experience," GameSpot's 10/10 Elden Ring review reads, while our recent God of War Ragnarok review scored the game 9/10 and called it a "fantastic story" with exceptional writing.