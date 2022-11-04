Grab Bayonetta 3 And This Collector's Box At A Discount

Bayonetta 3 has emerged as one of the must-have games on the Nintendo Switch this year, and if you're looking to grab a copy with a few bonus items at a reduced price, you're in luck. Over at GameStop, a new deal on Bayonetta 3 and a Funko box full of collectible toys is available now.

Add both items to your basket and you'll pay $90, saving $10 in the process. It's not a huge discount, but the collectibles are pretty cool. The Bayonetta Bloody Fate Collector's Box includes Funko figures of Bayonetta and Jeane, Bayonetta’s Scarborough Fair weapons, an Umbran Watch keychain, and a plush version of Viola's demonic summon, Cheshire. All of this is packaged in a rather nice display box, so it'll look great once it's all arranged on your shelf.

Gallery

"Bayonetta 3 is a show-stopping spectacle that feels familiar in all the right ways while also adding mechanics that are sure to delight old and new fans alike," Jessica Howard wrote in GameSpot's Bayonetta 3 review. "Like the titular witch, Bayonetta 3 feels as if it doesn't much care how it is perceived because it knows its own worth as a game that offers fast and fluid gameplay, jaw-dropping spectacles, comedy, and camp in a way very few others do."

This isn't the only Switch deal on right now, as you can grab big discounts on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Mario Strikers: Battle League. You can check out all of those specials and more in our roundup of the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Make sure to take a peek at our Black Friday 2022 hub for even more great deals.