Grab An Xbox Wireless Controller For Only $39
The Robot White variant is the cheapest, but you'll also find the colorful Shock Blue and Pulse Red available with a discount.
Xbox controllers are notoriously expensive, costing $60 or more depending on which design you’re considering. That’s not the case today, however, as multiple models are on sale for big discounts ahead of Prime Day 2022. The best deal is on the Robot White model, which is down to just $39. This is the lowest price we've seen in a long time, so you'll to purchase quickly before they sell out.
Xbox Core Wireless Controller
$39+ (was $60-$65)
In addition to the deal on the Robot White model, you can grab Shock Blue and Electric Volt controllers for $49 each. We’re not sure how long the savings will last, so swing by today and check out the promotion while you can.
Regardless of which color you choose, you’ll get the same ergonomic design, textured grips and triggers, and compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The gamepads run on two AA batteries (which come included with your purchase) and will get around 40 hours of playtime before needing a new pair. Toss in support for wired USB-C connections, a 3.5mm jack, and a Share button to quickly capture in-game content, and it’s easy to see why the controller is so popular.
If you're in the market for a pro-style controller for Xbox, the Elite Series 2 Core controller released the other week, and right now you can get a free game with your purchase.
