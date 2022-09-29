Grab An Xbox Series S For Only $240

The Xbox Series S is already a pretty great bargain, letting you join in on the new-gen fun without dropping $500. But right now there’s a promotion that makes it an even more enticing option, as you can pick up the Xbox Series S Fortnite + Rocket League Bundle for just $240, down from its usual price of $300.

Xbox Series S Fortnite + Rocket League Bundle $240 (was $300) There’s one caveat to the discount--but nothing that should be a real dealbreaker. This product is an open box item, meaning you won’t be able to verify the codes for your 1,000 V-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League Credits are unused. But since you’re still getting an Xbox Series S console for $60 under asking price (and one that’s in new condition with no wear), the uncertainty of codes is a minor tradeoff. The deal is also being offered on eBay by Microsoft Authorized seller, Antonline, so you know you’re getting a product you can trust. See at eBay

As usual, eBay offers a money-back guarantee if the Xbox Series S doesn’t live up to your expectations. Free shipping is also included with your purchase. Depending on your location, your delivery could show up as early as October 4.

Antonline doesn’t list an end date for the deal, but with nearly two dozen people watching the listing, you might want to check out the savings before inventory is gone. And if you’re looking for a few digital games to play on your new console, be sure to check out this massive game sale on the Xbox Store.

Pairing the Xbox Series S with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription simply makes sense. You can get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 at the Xbox Store, but you should also check out this deal at eBay, which drops the price of a three-month subscription to $35.