Grab An Xbox Series S For $260 Today Only

The Xbox Series S is already a pretty great bargain, letting you join in on the new-gen fun without dropping $500. But right now there’s a promotion that makes it an even more enticing option, as you can pick up the Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League bundle for just $260, down from its usual price of $300.

This deal is available at Adorama. The discount won't appear until you add the console to your cart. As part of this bundle, you'll also get 1,000 V-Bucks for Fortnite and 1,000 Rocket League Credits. The discount is only available today, so snag it while you can.

Pairing the Xbox Series S with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription simply makes sense. You can get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 at the Xbox Store, but you should also check out this deal at eBay, which drops the price of a three-month subscription to $35.

