Grab An Extra Xbox Series X Controller For $53 Today Only

Deals on first-party accessories are few and far between now that we're in a new console generation, but Xbox Series X and Series S owners can take advantage of a rare deal over at Newegg today. Through the rest of the day, you can pick up an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $53, down from its $60 list price, with promo code 93XQY47 at checkout. This "Shell Shocker" deal is only available for the Carbon Black shade.

This is the new Xbox Wireless Controller that released alongside the Xbox Series X|S, but thanks to Microsoft's backwards compatibility, it'll work great with Xbox One as well. So even if you haven't upgraded to the newer consoles, you can snag this controller to take advantage of its improved features, knowing it'll work with your next console when you do upgrade. The new Xbox Wireless Controller features textured hand grips and triggers, a clickier, circle-shaped D-pad, and, of course, a new Share button that makes taking screenshots and recording video easier than ever.

If you're interested in picking up an extra Xbox gamepad but want to consider third-party options, see our full guide to the best Xbox Series X controllers for 2021--there are some fantastic alternatives at a wide range of pricing. Newegg's Xbox Wireless Controller deal only lasts through today, but it's part of a larger tech sale going on right now that has steep discounts on graphics cards, RAM, SSDs, monitors, and more. If you're a PC gamer as well, it's worth checking out.