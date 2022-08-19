Grab A PS5 DualSense Controller For $55 Right Now
All six color options are currently available, including Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.
DualSense controllers are almost listed for their regular price of $70-$75, so it's not easy to find a deal on a second controller for multiplayer. But if you don’t mind picking up an open box version, you can snag a DualSense for just $55 on eBay. Free shipping and returns are both included with your purchase, and you’ll have 30 days to send the DualSense back if it doesn’t live up to your standards. All six DualSense colors are available at this price, so you're saving as much as $20. This deal did sell out once already, which means you may want to act fast.
PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller
$55 (was $70)
These DualSense controllers are technically preowned, but the condition is actually listed as “Open Box” on eBay, so it'll appear and operate as new. It might be missing some original packaging, though.
With over 20,000 positive reviews in the past 12 months, you're definitely buying from a reputable seller.
The DualSense is arguably one of the coolest pieces of tech in recent years. It provides you with improved haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone for easy communication when online. PlayStation has released six different color models since the PS5 launched:
- White
- Midnight Black
- Cosmic Red
- Starlight Blue
- Galactic Purple
- Nova Pink
If you need some help finding a game to play with your new controller, be sure to check out our roundup of the best PS5 games of 2022. And if you’re looking for a DualSense alternative, we’ve got you covered with a best PS5 controller roundup--although it should come as no surprise that the DualSense walked away on top.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
