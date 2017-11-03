Grab A PS Plus One-Year Membership For Only $40

PlayStation Plus regularly costs $60 per year in the United States, following a price increase last year. Whether or not it's worth that price varies from person to person depending on what you get out of it, but whatever the case, you can currently pick up a subscription at a steep discount. [Update: Amazon has sold out, but GameStop continues to offer the $40 price.]

Right now, Amazon and GameStop are both selling a year of PS Plus for just $40. That's a big price cut, and about as low as it tends to ever go at most retailers. There's no telling how long this will last, so if you're interested, you should grab it now. As an added benefit, this is a "download," meaning a redemption code will be emailed to you, rather than having to wait for a card to be physically mailed to you.

Aside from providing access to PS4 online multiplayer and special discounts--such as the PS4 game sale happening this week--the primary benefit of PS Plus is the lineup of free games. Similar to Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, each month brings a selection of freebies to download across PS4, PS3, and Vita. These are only available to claim for a month, but doing so allows you to continue playing for as long as you're a subscriber.

October's free PS Plus games are still available and include Amnesia Collection and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. November's free PS Plus games were recently announced, with Worms Battleground and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood going free. October's games will remain free to download until November 7, at which time they'll be replaced by November's lineup.