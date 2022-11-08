Grab A Free PC Game At Fanatical Right Now

There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.

As an added bonus, you'll also score a 5% discount code to use on your next Fanatical purchase. And if you love Internet Cafe Simulator, you might want to check out the sequel. You'll get a coupon for 66% off Internet Cafe Simulator 2.

If you're unfamiliar with Internet Cafe Simulator, it does pretty much what it says on the box. You'll get a business to run, people to interact with, and opportunities to upgrade your establishment with more powerful gaming computers to attract clients who have plenty of cash to spend.

Alternatively, you can take a walk on the seedier side of life and engage in some less-than-legal business pursuits, although you'll want to watch out for the long cyber-arm of the law. Once business is booming, you can start managing your funds to expand your business empire as your brand grows and more people flock to your cafes.

The Fanatical Birthday Bash has a number of other great deals active right now, if you feel like browsing. You can get the excellent Batman: Arkham Collection for a mere $8, the quirky Cuphead for $14, and plenty of Star Wars games for just $9. For more game deals, check out GOG's curated list of discounted classics, a huge discount on Madden 23 at Amazon, and a gigantic sale on Xbox games.

