Grab A Free Copy Of Space-Trading Simulation Starpoint Gemini 2 On Steam

If you've been looking for something new to play on the cheap, today you can pick up the well-received space trading game Starpoint Gemini 2 for free on PC.

Publisher Iceberg Interactive announced that until Wednesday, May 24 at 7 AM PT/3 PM BST, the game will be free to all Steam users. This promotion is to celebrate that the game has passed 300,000 copies sold since its release, and to coincide with the official launch of Starpoint Gemini Warlords today on PC. This isn't temporary access to the game: players who download it during the free period will own it permanently.

You can go to Gemini 2's Steam page to pick it up at no charge; it normally costs $35. It originally launched back in September 2014 for PC and Xbox One. Since then, it's received three DLC packs.

In response to fan feedback, developer LGM created Warlords as a standalone game building on the Gemini series. After spending a year in early access, it has been fully released today. It incorporates much more strategy and exploration elements than the original Starpoint games. You can pick up Warlords for $35.