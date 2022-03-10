Grab A Cool Super Mario Switch Controller For 15 Bucks On Mario Day

If you loved everything about the above controller but were put off by its flashy design, you're in luck--Amazon is discounting the same gamepad but with an understated white design. It comes with a few red accents (including the shoulder buttons and back), although it's muted enough to fit in with most game rooms. Like all PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers, it offers two mappable buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, and analog sticks that feature anti-friction rings for added precision.