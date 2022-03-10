The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Grab A Cool Super Mario Switch Controller For 15 Bucks On Mario Day
You'll also find a wireless controller on sale for just $35, down from $55.
It's officially Mario Day, so why not celebrate with a new controller for Nintendo Switch? Amazon is currently discounting a handful of PowerA Enhanced Controllers, offering both wired and wireless connectivity and several eye-catching designs. Best of all, the three products listed below are officially licensed by Nintendo. These are the best deals we can recall for PowerA's Enhanced Controllers.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (Mario Vintage)
$15 (was $28)
PowerA gamepads are always affordable, but it's hard to beat the Enhanced Wired Controller's new price of just $15, down from $28. It's built with a 3.5mm audio jack, a detachable 10-foot cable, and mappable rear buttons for ease of use. A vibrant orange design adorns the front of the gamepad, with Mario and several power-ups scattered across the analog stick and face buttons.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (Mario White)
$15 (was $28)
If you loved everything about the above controller but were put off by its flashy design, you're in luck--Amazon is discounting the same gamepad but with an understated white design. It comes with a few red accents (including the shoulder buttons and back), although it's muted enough to fit in with most game rooms. Like all PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers, it offers two mappable buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, and analog sticks that feature anti-friction rings for added precision.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller (Mario Silhouette)
$35 (was $55)
The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller takes everything from the above gamepads and adds wireless connectivity. You'll get the same mappable buttons and sleek ergonomic design, but now you'll benefit from motion controls and Bluetooth 5.0. The controller runs on two AA batteries, which should give you around 30 hours of play before needing replacements. This version is covered in a gorgeous red and black design, with Mario's silhouette featured prominently on the front.
