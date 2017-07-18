Grab A Bunch Of Telltale Games Cheap In Latest Humble Bundle

The latest Humble Bundle went live today, and this one's all about Telltale Games, the developer known for episodic adventure games. It discounts a whole bunch of PC games from the studio, from classic titles to more recent releases.

As always, this Humble Bundle is pay what you want--although there are tiers that unlock if you pay more. The first tier is composed primarily of older Telltale series, and you can get it for only $1. It includes the Sam and Max games, as well as Puzzle Agent and Bone. It also comes with the fantastic first season of The Walking Dead.

The next tier unlocks if you pay more than the average, which is $7.43 at the time of this writing. This one comes with more recent Telltale series, such as Tales from the Borderlands, the second season of The Walking Dead, and Game of Thrones. Humble Bundle promises that more games will be unlocked for this tier in the coming days, too.

Finally, if you spend at least $15, you'll also receive a copy of Telltale's Batman series and Minecraft: Story Mode. You can see the full breakdown of games below.

This isn't the only Humble Bundle currently happening. The Capcom Rising Bundle offers a bunch of Capcom-published games for cheap, such as DmC: Devil May Cry, Resident Evil HD, and Dead Rising 3.

In other Telltale news, the studio has said that it has news to share this week during San Diego Comic-Con. Although it hasn't given any details, a rating appeared that suggested that Telltale is working on a new Batman series.

Pay $1 or more:

Sam and Max Season 1

Sam and Max Season 2

Puzzle Agent 1

Puzzle Agent 2

Bone Episodes 1 and 2

Hector: Badge of Carnage

Telltale Texas Hold 'Em

Poker Night at the Inventory

The Walking Dead Season 1

Beat the Average:

The Walking Dead: Michonne

Tales from the Borderlands

The Walking Dead: Season 2

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier 50% off coupon for the Humble Store

Pay $15 or more: