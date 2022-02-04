Grab A 400GB MicroSD Card For Cheap Ahead Of The Steam Deck's Release

The first wave of Steam Decks arrives at the end of the month and--as impressive as its hardware looks--there's no denying most players will need additional storage space. Valve's handheld maxes out at 512GB, while the most affordable version clocks in at just 64GB. If you've built up an impressive library over the years and want to bring all your games with you on the road, consider picking up this SanDisk 400GB microSD card--which is currently discounted to $40.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC Card $40 (was $70) The Steam Deck's card reader is designed for UHS-1 microSD cards, so it's unlikely faster and more expensive microSD cards will make a difference. Typically retailing for $70, Amazon is slashing the price of the SanDisk Ultra 400GB Ultra to $40 just in time for Steam Deck's launch. If you're more interested in Nintendo handhelds, you'll be glad to know the card is also compatible with Switch. See at Amazon

While the 400GB version is seeing the best discount, you'll also find the 32GB and 32GB (Two Pack) available at a slightly reduced price. They're a bit underwhelming for games--most AAA games won't fit on these cards--but with price tags starting at $8.25 they could be a good option if you don't have an overflowing catalog.