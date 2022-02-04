The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Grab A 400GB MicroSD Card For Cheap Ahead Of The Steam Deck's Release
If you've built up a sizable Steam library, you'll need all the extra space you can get.
The first wave of Steam Decks arrives at the end of the month and--as impressive as its hardware looks--there's no denying most players will need additional storage space. Valve's handheld maxes out at 512GB, while the most affordable version clocks in at just 64GB. If you've built up an impressive library over the years and want to bring all your games with you on the road, consider picking up this SanDisk 400GB microSD card--which is currently discounted to $40.
SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC Card
$40 (was $70)
The Steam Deck's card reader is designed for UHS-1 microSD cards, so it's unlikely faster and more expensive microSD cards will make a difference.
Typically retailing for $70, Amazon is slashing the price of the SanDisk Ultra 400GB Ultra to $40 just in time for Steam Deck's launch. If you're more interested in Nintendo handhelds, you'll be glad to know the card is also compatible with Switch.
While the 400GB version is seeing the best discount, you'll also find the 32GB and 32GB (Two Pack) available at a slightly reduced price. They're a bit underwhelming for games--most AAA games won't fit on these cards--but with price tags starting at $8.25 they could be a good option if you don't have an overflowing catalog.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In January 2022
- Xbox Games With Gold For January 2022 Announced
- PS Plus Games For January 2022 Live Now, Including Persona 5 Strikers And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation