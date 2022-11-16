Grab 7 Steam Games For $10 Right Now

Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Slayer Bundle 8 includes up to seven PC games for just $10. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, customers select from a list of 19 games to build their own bundle, and there are multiple pricing options. The $10 tier offers the best value, getting you seven games for as low as $1.43 apiece, but you can also opt for just five games for $8 or three games for $5.

There’s a wide variety of game genres represented in the Slayer Bundle 8, but as the name implies, many fall into various action game sub-genres, including platformers like Toodee and Topdee, Out of Line, and Spinch. Hack-and-slash fans will want to check out the Zelda-esque action-adventure Sparklite and the numerous roguelike action-RPGs like Rising Hell or Skeletal Avenger. And there’s the aptly named Deep Space Battle Simulator sci-fi space flight sim.

If you prefer slower-paced gameplay, there are turn-based tactics options like the cartoony roguelite Ruin Raiders, the occult-tinged Hard West: Collector's Edition, and the card-based RPG Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four.

That’s just a smattering of the games on offer. Check the full list below, or over on Fanatical. And hey, if these games don’t catch your eye, there are plenty of other DIY bundles available from Fanatical, like the November 2022 Platinum Collection that includes two Wolfenstein games and five more titles, or this mystery grab bag of up to seven PC games for just $10.

Fanatical Build Your Own Slayer Bundle 8

Toodee and Topdee