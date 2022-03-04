Grab $480-Worth of RPG Maker Tools For Just $15

If you’ve ever wanted to make your own RPG, Fanatical’s RPG Maker Bundle is 98% off for a limited time, making it a super cheap way to get started. You can get two versions of the RPG Maker software for Windows--RPG Maker XP and VX Ace--plus a collection of bonus assets like music and sound effects to use in your games, and a selection of games built with the RPG Maker engine to play for inspiration for as little as $1.

Like many Fanatical deals, the RPG Maker Bundle sale includes three separate price tiers: Tier 1 is just $1 ( $44.97 ) and includes RPG Maker XP; indie RPG-meets-farming-simulation game Edolie; and Last Word, a JRPG-inspired adventure where you use words and phases in “combat” against dinner guests. Both games were made with RPG Maker.

Tier 2 is $6 ( $251.88 ) includes everything from tier 1, plus RPG Maker VX Ace and several asset packs. Finally, tier 3 is $15 ( $484.76 ) and includes all previous products, plus a dozen more asset packs to bolster your content library. All product codes are redeemed through Steam, and your purchase also includes a coupon for 5% off a future order.

The RPG Maker Bundle deal is part of Fanatical’s BundleFest 2022 sale event, where many of the retailer's biggest bundles are discounted through March 20. There are many other bundles on sale, including other bundles that can aid your indie game development ambitions, and new deals go live each day of the event.