Grab 4 Cool Steam Games For Just $4, Including An Awesome 3D Metroidvania

Feel like an adventure? Then you should check out Fanatical’s new Epic Quest bundle, which includes four adventure-focused PC games for just $4--a massive discount from the $84.96 total these titles would cost separately.

The bundle includes Supraland, a first-person adventure game with a metroidvania world design and 3D platforming elements. The game’s description calls out Zelda, Metroid, Portal, and “old-school” shooters as major inspirations.

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos is a top-down action RPG with bight, cartoony pixel art graphics. True to its name, Rogue Heroes is a roguelite where each run through procedurally generated dungeons rewards you with loot to upgrade your character and rebuild your town. There’s also a co-op multiplayer mode for up to four players.

Terrain of Magical Expertise is a hand-drawn RPG with classic turn-based battles and a deep story to uncover. The game is set in the fictional MMORPG “TOME" and includes guilds, dungeons, and plenty of loot. You play as a white-hat hacker on a quest to thwart cheaters that are ruining the game.

Finally there’s Close to the Sun, an atmospheric adventure set in an alternate history where Nikola Tesla’s inventions sparked massive technological progress in the late 1890s. You play as journalist Rose Archer as she investigates the high-tech vessel Helios, a city-sized ocean liner floating in the Atlantic that is now seemingly abandoned.

Along with the game, you also get a 5% off coupon to use on future Fanatical store purchases.

Head over to Fanatical to grab the bundle and add all four games to your Steam library, and be sure to check out some of Fanaticals other on-going deals, like this month's Platinum Collection bundle, which includes Bethesda titles like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Doom, Dishonored, and The Evil Within, along with several indie titles.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

