Grab 2 Free Tomb Raider Games For A Limited Time

Square Enix is giving away Tomb Raider games for PC, and it's easy to claim them. The publisher announced on Twitter that fans can claim Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light by replying to a tweet.

Simply follow Square Enix on Twitter and reply to the tweet below with the hashtag #SquareEnixPresents, and the publisher will DM you a code for both.

This promotion ends when the Square Enix Presents broadcast ends, so you'll want to act very quickly to score the freebies.

GET 2 FREE @TombRaider PC GAMES NOW

👉Follow us @SquareEnix

👉Reply to this Tweet with #SquareEnixPresents

Do the above, like magic, we'll send you a code for both games to your DM. That's it, go go go! pic.twitter.com/9DsdzhhWt5 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 17, 2021

This is all happening in conjunction with the Square Enix Presents video broadcast, which takes place today at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The 40-minute showcase will include the announcement of a new Life Is Strange game and further updates and reveals.

In other Tomb Raider news, Square Enix has released the Tomb Raider Definitive Trilogy, which bundles together the three games in the new trilogy for only $20.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, and Square Enix has told fans to expect further announcements about the franchise later in the year. Whether or not there will be any Tomb Raider announcements during the Square Enix Presents showcase remains to be seen.