GOTY Contender The Forgotten City Comes To Switch Today As A Cloud Title

One of 2021's best games, The Forgotten City, is launching today on Nintendo Switch as a cloud title. The game is out now for $30, but you can grab a free demo to give it a shot before buying.

The Forgotten City originally released earlier this year across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, and now Switch owners are getting a chance to jump in. The game is streamed to Switch from the "best-looking PC version," so Switch players are getting a better experience than what might otherwise be possible based on their local hardware, at least in theory.

It's just the latest cloud streaming game for Switch, following Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7 in Japan. This year's Guardians of the Galaxy game will also come to Switch by way of streaming, following Control as a streaming game in 2020. Hitman 3 was also released on Switch as a streaming game. Streaming games do require a small download to launch, but not the full game. Players must be constantly connected to the internet for streaming games.

The Forgotten City is developed by Melbourne-based independent studio Modern Storyteller and published by Dear Villagers. For those just catching up, it is a narrative-focused murder mystery game featuring a timeloop mechanic.

"Trapped in a secret underground city during the Roman Empire, 23 lost souls cling to life. In this precarious utopia, if one person breaks the mysterious Golden Rule, everyone dies. Players must relive the city's final moments in an endless loop, changing the course of the day with each secret they uncover," reads a line from the game's description. "Combat is an option, but violence will only get them so far. Only by cleverly exploiting the time loop and making difficult moral choices can they hope to unravel this murderous riddle."

The developers worked with experts Dr. Philip Matyszak and Dr. Sophie Hay on the game to improve its realism and authenticity.

GameSpot's The Forgotten City review scored the game a 9/10. "The Forgotten City rewards your inquisitive mind with equally satisfying rewards at every turn, making its time-travelling tale one not to miss out on," reviewer Alessandro Barbosa said.